Wed, 08/31/2022 - 15:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shopify's Jason Tigas has dived back into crypto by joining San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple
Shopify's Developer Advocate Joins Ripple
Jason Tigas, developer advocate at Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, has tweeted about joining San Francisco-based blockchain Ripple.

Tigas claims that he wants to create "a world without economic borders" with the company.

He has added that Web3 could potentially "do a lot" for the e-commerce sector with decentralized finance applications and non-fungible tokens.

Tigas joined Shopify back in September 2018. After spending a year and a half as the company's strategic partnership manager, he became Shopify's developer advocate in January 2020 before switching to a similar position at Ripple this August.

The self-described Ethereum believer co-founded a Toronto-based consulting group called Cryptonaire a few months before joining Shopify.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple opened its very first office in Canada in late June. CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that it would serve as the company's "key engineering hub." Ripple said that it planned to hire "hundreds" of employees in the country.

Before opening its office, the company also partnered with several universities that are based in Canada to support and accelerate blockchain research.

In mid-June, the company said that it would be able to continue hiring new employees despite Coinbase and other big-wigs cutting their workforces during the crypto winter.

Ripple, however, claims that it is in a strong financial position despite being involved in a gruesome legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has already cost the company more than $100 million in legal fees.

