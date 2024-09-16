    Shockingly Big Fee Paid to Send Tiny XRP Transaction

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Abnormally high fees are not that rare
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 20:10
    Shockingly Big Fee Paid to Send Tiny XRP Transaction
    Someone recently paid 26,000 XRP ($15,315 at current prices) in order to send just 0.15 XRP. 

    As noted by Vet, operator of the XRP Ledger dUNL Validator, the mishap likely involved a developer whose script ended up bugging out due to bad code. 

    Normal users of apps of the likes of Xaman, a non-custodial wallet for the XRP Ledger, cannot experience such incidents since far-finger errors are supposed to be automatically prevented. 

    As reported by U.Today, a Bitcoin user paid $47,000 to send an insignificant transaction back in November 2020. Back then, the block with the massive fee was produced by Huobi's mining hub. 

    Back in 2016, a Bitcoin user ended up paying an eye-popping $137,000 fee. It is likely that he or she entered the transaction details manually since popular wallets are supposed to set the fee automatically. However, it remained unclear whether the user actually sent the funds by mistake. 

    Such bizarre cases continue to be recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain. Last year, for instance, a user paid a staggering $3.1 million fee (which constituted the lion's share of the transaction value). Even major crypto firms can make such mistakes. Blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos paid a $500,000 transaction fee last September. The F2Pool miner ended up returning the exorbitantly high transaction fee. 

    Ethereum users are also not immune to fat-finger mistakes. In 2021, a user paid $36,000 to send a single Ethereum transaction

    As reported by U.Today, someone also paid an enormous transaction fee of 20 Ethereum (ETH) last February. 

    The XRP Ledger is particularly known for its extremely low transaction fees ($0.0002), which is why the abnormally high fee is even more jarring. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

