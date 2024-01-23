Advertisement
AD

Shock Deutsche Bank Poll: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Crash Below $20K

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Deutsche Bank's latest survey might be bad news for Bitcoin bulls
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 20:16
Shock Deutsche Bank Poll: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Crash Below $20K
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A recent Deutsche Bank Research survey reveals a bearish outlook for Bitcoin among participants, with a third expecting the cryptocurrency to drop below $20,000 by the end of 2024. 

This sentiment comes amidst a backdrop of significant price fluctuations. 

The survey also stressed that about 10% of respondents see Bitcoin stabilizing between $20,000 to $40,000, while approximately 25% are more optimistic, anticipating a rebound to levels above $40,000.

Global uncertainty

The survey outlined regional perspectives on Bitcoin's future price, revealing a global sense of uncertainty. 

U.S. respondents showed the highest level of pessimism, with the majority expecting Bitcoin to fall below $20,000. 

Related
Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline

Eurozone participants were slightly more hopeful, with fewer falling into the most bearish category. 

In the UK, expectations were spread more evenly across the price range. 

The most recent Bitcoin price crash 

Bitcoin's value took a sharp hit today, plummeting to an intraday low of $39,494.65, which dragged its market capitalization down to $784.8 billion, alongside a significant 24-hour trading volume of $30 billion. 

There has been a marginal recovery with Bitcoin trading around $40,032.

The current downturn in Bitcoin's value is primarily linked to massive outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, particularly from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which saw an unprecedented $640 million exit in a single day. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline
2024/01/23 20:42
Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
2024/01/23 20:42
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase
2024/01/23 20:42
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Keeps Crashing as Grayscale Deposits $588 Million to Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitget Unveils New Messi Film to Kick off Second Year of Messi Partnership
2nd Annual Middle East ProcureTech Summit 2024: Transforming Procurement Through Innovation
KAS Mining Pool Services: How to Choose the Best One?
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shock Deutsche Bank Poll: Bitcoin (BTC) Could Crash Below $20K
Dogecoin Founder Issues Bitcoin Statement on Further BTC Decline
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Show all