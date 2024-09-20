    Shibarium Transactions Spike 267% in Days, SHIB Price Reacts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium transactions print first major uptick in weeks
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 10:39
    Shibarium Transactions Spike 267% in Days, SHIB Price Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After weeks of mostly flat trading, Shibarium, the Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution, has seen an uptick in daily transactions. Per data from Shibariumscam, transactions rose by 267% from 3,090 on Sept. 16 to 11,360 as of Sept. 19. This uptick is not uncommon for Shibarium. However, a less conservative figure has characterized the protocol in recent times.

    Advertisement

    Shibarium trend and SHIB response

    Shibarium transaction metrics underscore the level of adoption of the layer-2 network. It helps to measure the health of the meme coin project with an underlying correlation with the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

    Related
    Importance of Upcoming Shibarium Upgrade Explained by SHIB Team
    Sat, 09/14/2024 - 10:15
    Importance of Upcoming Shibarium Upgrade Explained by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Article image
    Shibarium Transactions Count via Shibariumscan

    If the Shibarium transaction count is up, the price of SHIB will also rally. The opposite also holds. As of Aug. 20, when the transaction count topped 28,680, the price of Shiba Inu traded around $0.000015, the highest level for both assets. As the Shibarium metric fell to a low of 1,890 as of Sept. 9, so did the SHIB price jump to a four-week low of $0.000012 on Sept. 6.

    Both the SHIB price and Shibarium adoption are returning to previous high levels. As of writing time, the token changed hands for $0.00001442, up by more than 1.2% in 24 hours. This figure comes after a sustained drawdown in the token’s price in the past 14 days.

    Ready for major rebound

    The trends around Shiba Inu show that something big is coming for the token - from massive whale action, with billions of SHIB shuffled regularly, to the impressive Shiba Inu burn rate boost in the past week.

    Related
    604 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, How Did SHIB Fall Off?
    Thu, 09/19/2024 - 14:16
    604 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, How Did SHIB Fall Off?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The bullish sentiment on the market has made SHIB a standout performer in its niche. If these positive metrics are sustained, the price of SHIB may breach the $0.000016 resistance to test new highs in the coming week.

    Ultimately, the goal is to reverse the historically bearish trend of sell-offs in September, according to Cryptorank data.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 10:14
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Awaken En Masse Within One Hour – What’s Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 9:48
    XRP Whales Go Crazy With $228 Million Shopping Spree
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 10:39
    Shibarium Transactions Spike 267% in Days, SHIB Price Reacts
    ShibariumShiba Inu
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 10:14
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Awaken En Masse Within One Hour – What’s Happening?
    BitcoinBitcoin halvingFederal Reserve
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 9:48
    XRP Whales Go Crazy With $228 Million Shopping Spree
    XRPXRP NewsRipple News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 9:33
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of 'Lower High' Reversal at $63,000: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 8:04
    Shytoshi Kusama Hints Coming Weeks Will Be "More Interesting" for SHIB
    Shytoshi KusamaShiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exhibition Spaces for European Gaming Congress 2024 Sold Out!
    Nosana Announces "Road to Mainnet" with January 2025 Launch
    BYDFi Showcases at Token2049, Leading the Next Wave in the Crypto Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shibarium Transactions Spike 267% in Days, SHIB Price Reacts
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Awaken En Masse Within One Hour – What’s Happening?
    XRP Whales Go Crazy With $228 Million Shopping Spree
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD