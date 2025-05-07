Advertisement
    Shibarium Stages 115% Comeback in Daily Transactions as Adoption Soars

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 9:55
    Shibarium daily transaction count has jumped back to 4.3 million after slow start to May
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is staging a massive comeback in daily transactions, signaling major adoption. Shibarium scan data reveals that daily transactions have witnessed a 115% spike from the same level on April 30. In the last 24 hours, Shibarium has recorded 4.34 million transactions.

    Sustained growth and Shibarium outlook

    Besides the staggering spike in daily transactions, total addresses have increased by over two million. As of the weekend, Shibarium’s total addresses stood at 204.18 million. However, as press time, they have grown to 206,453,021.

    This development suggests growing adoption, increased participation and expansion of the Shibarium ecosystem.

    Other notable developments on Shibarium involve total blocks and transactions. The total blocks have also recorded an uptick, currently standing at 10,856,093. This aligns with a prediction by U.Today that the L2 scaling solution could hit another half a million blocks within 30 days.

    Meanwhile, Shibarium has seen 1,148,022,652 transactions in total. This number signals that over 206 million addresses are active and not dormant, thus contributing to the ecosystem's growth.

    SHIB price rebounds amid ecosystem strength

    The active engagement has positively impacted Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours. Notably, SHIB has rebounded, currently exchanging at $0.00001288 on the crypto market. This is a 3.30% uptick for the meme coin.

    Additionally, SHIB investors are returning, as trading volume has also increased by 2.93% to $143.86 million within the same time frame.

    Approximately 78% of Shiba Inu holders in the ecosystem might be behind SHIB's rebound move. As recently observed, many holders are long-term investors, who remain loyal despite price fluctuations.

    Interestingly, even when SHIB is at a loss or the dip breaches several support levels, these holders do not dump their tokens.

    #Shiba Inu
    SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning On Misleading Information: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    XRP Just Saved $2 for Itself
    ByArman Shirinyan
