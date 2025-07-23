Advertisement
    Shibarium Alpha Layer Testnet Goes Live, Key Performance Stats to Note

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 23/07/2025 - 10:39
    Shibarium innovating with rollups, with testnet launch of SHIB Alpha Layer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu developers have launched the Shib Alpha Layer testnet on layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium. This update quickly sparked excitement within the community as it promises to improve the overall SHIB ecosystem.

    Promise of Shib Alpha Layer

    As revealed in an X post by community insider Shibizens, the Shib Alpha Layer is now available to developers for testing. The phase encourages experimentation to refine the system before it is launched on mainnet.

    Developers have already begun interacting with the testnet to harness the capabilities of Shib Alpha Layer.

    To date, a total of 2,320,139 blocks have been processed on the testnet, with an average processing time of two seconds. Additionally, 788 transactions were recorded on the Shib Alpha Layer testnet from 209 unique wallet addresses.

    According to a report from U.Today, the Shib Alpha Layer has seamless compatibility with ZK and Optimistic rollups. This new platform is designed specifically for developers to allow them to create and deploy custom "rollups" on Shibarium with ease and speed. 

    The rollups created by developers can support various uses, including DeFi apps, games, NFTs and other services. One unique characteristic of the Shib Alpha Layer is its flexibility. Developers can customize the environment to meet their specific project goals.

    Shibarium sets new records

    The testnet launch of the Shib Alpha Layer follows crucial milestones set by Shibarium. Notably, the total number of blocks on Shibarium has surpassed 12 million. The surge signals increased adoption, possibly due to its speed in the Ethereum L2 ecosystem.

    Shibarium has also processed up to 1,400,000,000 transactions by the end of the third quarter of 2025. There are expectations that Shibarium could hit 1.4 billion total transactions and 268 million or more addresses.

    Overall, these milestones demonstrate the rapid growth of the layer-2 scaling solution, which was launched barely two years ago.

    #Shibarium
