Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
Shibarium just inches away from reaching new all-time high in utility with eight million new transactions added within 24 hours
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 14:11
Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
According to data provided by Shibariumscan, layer-2 solution Shibarium is approaching a massive utility milestone as it continues to add millions of new transactions daily. This is happening as Shibarium topped a massive all-time high of 200 million transfers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, SHIB has finally managed to gain another zero, but the chart shows it may lose it again as SHIB is going down after a 6% increase demonstrated within the last 24 hours.

Shibarium eyes astounding milestone

The aforementioned Shibariumscan explorer shows that the layer-2 blockchain is approaching the 210 million milestone, adding over eight million transactions within the last 24 hours and currently sitting at the 208,894,847 level. Of that amount, 207.836 million transactions were completed, with the rest of it pending to be verified.

The number of daily transactions on Shibarium maintains the 7.85 million level, where it has been since Dec. 2 with a brief decline to 5.53 million on Dec. 21. The number of wallets connected to this blockchain is growing at a slow pace so far, and at the time of this writing, it amounts to 1,320,704.

Close to 18 billion SHIB burned within week

In a recent tweet, the Shibburn wallet tracker, which accumulates burn data on Etherscan, has shared that over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu community and the SHIB development team have made sustainable progress in diminishing the circulating supply of Shiba Inu meme coins.

Over the past week, an impressive 17,296,182,880 SHIB have been transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses without a single change for withdrawal. These numerous burn transactions have increased the weekly SHIB burn rate by 100% compared to the previous week.

Mostly, this great amount of burned meme coins was attributed to two mammoth-sized burns performed by the Shiba Inu developer team, spearheaded by pseudonymous leader Shytoshi Kusama. They transferred two enormous chunks of SHIB to dead-end wallets, each carrying 8.5 billion coins. Recently, Shytoshi confirmed that billions of SHIB more will be burned in good time. However, so far, the burns are being made manually by sending coins to the dead wallets, but after the major update expected in January, SHIB burns will be conducted in an automated mode.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
