Shiba Inu's Fast Food Restaurant Welly Might Be Eyeing Tokyo Expansion

Welly, a Shiba Inu-themed burger joint, may be eyeing expansion into Tokyo, Japan, according to a recent tweet.

According to the tweet posted by the official Welly Twitter account, the Welly core team will be in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, for seven days from Feb. 24 to March 3.

Hey there, #WellyFriends! From February 24th to March 3rd, our core team will be in Tokyo! If you're in the area and would like to meet up with us, slide into our DMs and let's make it happen! We can't wait to connect with our amazing community in person. See you soon — WELLY 🍔 (@wellyfriends) February 19, 2023

The team did not specify the activities that would be carried out over seven days but encouraged its "Welly friends" in the area to plan a meet-up.



Welly stated at the start of the year that its top priorities were stores and franchising, on which it was working full-time. Thus, it might be reasonable to think that the purpose of Welly's visit to Japan might still be along the lines of its expansion focus.

This February, Welly celebrated the first anniversary of its partnership with Shiba Inu and stated it had sent 37.5 ETH to the Shib Doggy DAO wallet as part of its contributions to SHIB.

SHIB lead developer teases Shibarium integration for IRL

Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stated earlier that the Welly partnership solidifies SHIB's first step into IRL (in-real-life) projects.

In his second blog post introducing Shibarium, Kusama spoke along the lines of how Shibarium could be integrated into IRL projects.

He wrote, "How can Shibarium be worked into IRL projects as more than just another bonus points app provider? With the information I gathered through my research, I was able to direct a new focus towards IRL for Shibarium, which I outlined partially in the previous article, and will go more into detail as we beta test and reveal more about this incredible product."

Speaking about Welly, Kusama said the burger joint continues on its path as planned and has begun a remodel of its first location, the acquisition and design of its second store, and franchise opportunities as well.

However, he stated that some breed members saw the new Welly team as a threat to their survival, which necessitated a troubling response soon after the partnership was inked.