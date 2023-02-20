Shiba Inu's Fast Food Restaurant Welly Might Be Eyeing Tokyo Expansion

Mon, 02/20/2023 - 13:59
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Welly celebrated first anniversary of its partnership with Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu's Fast Food Restaurant Welly Might Be Eyeing Tokyo Expansion
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Welly, a Shiba Inu-themed burger joint, may be eyeing expansion into Tokyo, Japan, according to a recent tweet.

According to the tweet posted by the official Welly Twitter account, the Welly core team will be in Tokyo, the capital city of Japan, for seven days from Feb. 24 to March 3.

The team did not specify the activities that would be carried out over seven days but encouraged its "Welly friends" in the area to plan a meet-up.

Welly stated at the start of the year that its top priorities were stores and franchising, on which it was working full-time. Thus, it might be reasonable to think that the purpose of Welly's visit to Japan might still be along the lines of its expansion focus.

This February, Welly celebrated the first anniversary of its partnership with Shiba Inu and stated it had sent 37.5 ETH to the Shib Doggy DAO wallet as part of its contributions to SHIB.

SHIB lead developer teases Shibarium integration for IRL

Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama stated earlier that the Welly partnership solidifies SHIB's first step into IRL (in-real-life) projects.

In his second blog post introducing Shibarium, Kusama spoke along the lines of how Shibarium could be integrated into IRL projects.

He wrote, "How can Shibarium be worked into IRL projects as more than just another bonus points app provider? With the information I gathered through my research, I was able to direct a new focus towards IRL for Shibarium, which I outlined partially in the previous article, and will go more into detail as we beta test and reveal more about this incredible product."

Related
SHIB Burger Joint Welly to Take SHIB Adoption Further, Here Are Its Plans

Speaking about Welly, Kusama said the burger joint continues on its path as planned and has begun a remodel of its first location, the acquisition and design of its second store, and franchise opportunities as well.

However, he stated that some breed members saw the new Welly team as a threat to their survival, which necessitated a troubling response soon after the partnership was inked.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Faces Some Obstacles Most Analysts Are Ignoring: Source
02/21/2023 - 13:52
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Some Obstacles Most Analysts Are Ignoring: Source
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer and CryptoLaw Founder Slams Pro-FTX Kevin O'Leary, Here's Why
02/21/2023 - 13:18
Pro-Ripple Lawyer and CryptoLaw Founder Slams Pro-FTX Kevin O'Leary, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Onboard 50 Million More Users, Owing to This Gaming Partnership
02/21/2023 - 12:54
Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Onboard 50 Million More Users, Owing to This Gaming Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide