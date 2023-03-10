Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Nears: Details

Fri, 03/10/2023 - 10:11
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This would be third BONE listing in days
Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Nears: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has just made a new listing. This time, Cwallet (formerly CCTIP), a custodial wallet and one-stop-shop platform, announced support for BONE.

This would be the third listing in days after the Shiba Inu team announced that the Shibarium beta would soon be launched.

Poloniex, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the crypto industry dating back to 2014, announced the listing of BONE ShibaSwap (BONE) on its platform. Also, the BRL/BONE pair listing was announced by NovaDAX, a Brazilian cryptocurrency asset exchange.

As reported, the Shiba Inu team made the thrilling announcement that the Shibarium beta would be launched this week. With less than 48 hours until the close of the week, the Shiba Inu community is very eager.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama told the community to "Please wait for official announcements" in a recent tweet that had SHIBARMY, DYOR and shibarium tags, indicating that he was speaking along these lines.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) dazzles at SXSW

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama posted a picture on Twitter showing SHIB's presence at the SXSW conference.

Shiba Inu will be highlighted as part of the XR Experience, and the magnificent WAGMI Temple Hub will make its premiere.

As reported, the Shiba Inu team made it known that it will be hosting a celebration tagged "metaverse happy hour" as the metaverse arrives at SXSW.

article image
