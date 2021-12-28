Shiba Inu Whale Holding 1 Trillion Tokens Acquires $3.9 Million SAND

A crypto whale "Gimli," currently holding 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens and ranked sixth on WhaleStats, has increased his SAND holdings. According to the whales' surveillance website, ''Gimli'' has bought an additional 585,844 SAND tokens, or $3,913,438 worth. This brings the total balance of SAND tokens held by the large investor to 3,132,275, or $19,528,762 worth.
🐳 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 585,844 $sand ($3,913,438 USD).
Ranked #6 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/3bvrsUeq69
Transaction: https://t.co/tU2B6UvlSN
SAND is the native crypto asset of The Sandbox and is ranked 32nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data. At press time, SAND was exchanging hands at $6.25, down 2.40% for the day.
In the last 24 hours, SAND remains among the top 10 purchased tokens as another Ethereum whale ranking no. 2 has bought 859,518 SAND tokens, or $5,775,962 worth, as indicated by WhaleStats.
🐳🐳 An ETH whale just bought 859,518 $sand ($5,775,962 USD).— WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist (@WhaleStats) December 27, 2021
Ranked #2 on WhaleStats: https://t.co/EIH4SaZXdR
Transaction: https://t.co/a37yMXUDHp#SAND #ERC20 #DEFI #ETH #whalestats
Asides from Shiba Inu, the famous ''Gimli'' whale holds META, NIKE, Ethereum, MANA, MATIC and other coins. The overall worth of his ERC-20-based crypto assets was valued at $2,205,392,592, as of press time.
Shiba Inu remains the biggest token position by dollar value among ETH whales
WhaleStats analysis indicates that Shiba Inu remains the biggest token position by dollar value among ETH whales and the second-largest holding after Ethereum.
The Ethereum whale ''Gimli'' was notorious for his Shiba Inu buying spree in November and the earlier part of December. U.Today reported in December of the mysterious buyer's acquisition of 28 billion SHIB coins worth a staggering $1.1 million.
Presently, the famous whale now holds 1 trillion Shiba Inu coins worth a whopping $50,026,428 in value.