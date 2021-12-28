Shiba Inu Whale Holding 1 Trillion Tokens Acquires $3.9 Million SAND

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A crypto whale "Gimli," currently holding 1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens and ranked sixth on WhaleStats, has increased his SAND holdings. According to the whales' surveillance website, ''Gimli'' has bought an additional 585,844 SAND tokens, or $3,913,438 worth. This brings the total balance of SAND tokens held by the large investor to 3,132,275, or $19,528,762 worth.

SAND is the native crypto asset of The Sandbox and is ranked 32nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data. At press time, SAND was exchanging hands at $6.25, down 2.40% for the day.

In the last 24 hours, SAND remains among the top 10 purchased tokens as another Ethereum whale ranking no. 2 has bought 859,518 SAND tokens, or $5,775,962 worth, as indicated by WhaleStats.

Asides from Shiba Inu, the famous ''Gimli'' whale holds META, NIKE, Ethereum, MANA, MATIC and other coins. The overall worth of his ERC-20-based crypto assets was valued at $2,205,392,592, as of press time.

Shiba Inu remains the biggest token position by dollar value among ETH whales

WhaleStats analysis indicates that Shiba Inu remains the biggest token position by dollar value among ETH whales and the second-largest holding after Ethereum.

The Ethereum whale ''Gimli'' was notorious for his Shiba Inu buying spree in November and the earlier part of December. U.Today reported in December of the mysterious buyer's acquisition of 28 billion SHIB coins worth a staggering $1.1 million.

Presently, the famous whale now holds 1 trillion Shiba Inu coins worth a whopping $50,026,428 in value.