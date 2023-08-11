Shiba Inu Team's Cryptic 'Soon' Message Sparks Speculation

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency team has ignited waves of speculation with a single cryptic tweet, "Soon ™️" as the digital coin sees a market capitalization surge

The cryptocurrency community is rife with speculation following a cryptic social media post from the Shiba Inu team simply reading, "Soon ™️."

This tweet has already garnered significant attention from the community, sparking a slew of reposts, quotes, and likes.

The message's ambiguous nature has prompted investors and enthusiasts alike to speculate on potential developments or announcements from the Shiba Inu team.

In a related update, SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed the imminent launch of Shibarium, the much-anticipated Shiba Inu blockchain, set to roll out later in August.

As reported by U.Today, Kusama is also scheduled to address attendees at the annual Futurist Conference, a prestigious blockchain and cryptocurrency event held in Canada, between Aug. 15-16. As the date nears, many are hopeful Kusama's presentation may shed light on the aforementioned cryptic tweet.

Diversifying its presence beyond the digital realm, the Shiba Inu team recently announced a collaboration with Shibacals Collaboration Studio. This partnership heralds the release of limited edition Shiba Inu hoodies available on Champion Garments. These hoodies come equipped with NFC tech authentication and are available in an array of designs and colors, symbolizing the brand's effort to make inroads into the fashion industry.

Shiba Inu outpaces Litecoin in market capitalization

The notable rise of Shiba Inu doesn't stop at anticipatory tweets and fashion collaborations. Financial metrics indicate that SHIB has overtaken Litecoin in terms of market capitalization.

Currently, SHIB stands at a market cap of approximately $6.099 billion, edging out Litecoin's $6.096 billion.

Shiba Inu boasts an impressive 19.7% gain over the past week, outperforming all other major altcoins.