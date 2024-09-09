Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 68% in Crucial Whale Metric

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at center stage in a major market reshuffle following a week-long drawdown. At the time of writing, data from CoinMarketCap showed Shiba Inu was trading for $0.0000132, up by 1.75% in 24 hours. For what it is worth, this is one of the few times SHIB metrics across price and volume will enter a positive session since the start of September.

SHIB whales unleashed

Amid this recovery, Shiba Inu whales are arguably at the forefront of this revolution after scoring an explosive 68% rally in 24 hours. Per data from IntoTheBlock, this metric has seen a total of $24.97 million transacted by these large wallet account holders.

For reference, whale transactions as measured by IntoTheBlock start from $100,000. A total of 98 transactions have been conducted over the past 24 hours. In actual token terms, a total of 1.95 trillion SHIB have been shuffled by large whale holders within this time span.

The implications of this whale action have a direct link to the token’s growth. With the boost in whale transactions, price, market capitalization and trading volume have rebounded from earlier critical levels they faced, as reported earlier.

Changing game

As it stands, the success of Shiba Inu is largely obscured by its close correlation with Bitcoin. This observed positive price shift might be traced to BTC's price growth, as of writing time.

However, to properly change the game in SHIB’s favor in the long term, the token will need to maintain its ongoing ecosystem evolution. With the numerous advances looking to make their way into Shibarium, the token has the basis to keep growing overall.

If sustained, SHIB might record a significant breakout from Bitcoin’s influence in the long term, solidifying the chances of a retest of its all-time high (ATH) before the end of this year.