Shiba Inu (SHIB): Security Firm CertiK to Address Concerns in AMA

Blockchain security firm Certik has announced an upcoming Shibtoken Discord AMA. The Discord AMA is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 23, at 1:00 p.m. UTC, 9:00 a.m. EST and 6:00 a.m. PST.

It hints in its Twitter announcement that it will share recent SHIB activity.

Shibarium Layer 2, tokenomics and security are some of the expected subjects to be covered, according to the blockchain security firm. In addition, other topics will be discussed and concerns will be addressed.

As reported, SHIB BPP, a member of the SHIB community, gave some worrying information about SHIB's rating on CertiK. It bears mentioning that SHIB remains among the top 5% tracked by the security leaderboard while having a security score of 93.67.

Thus, CertiK might expand more on the criteria for ranking crypto assets, specifically as regards Shiba Inu.

It wasn't in response. This has been in the works for weeks. pic.twitter.com/NsTC3cX9Kv — IntroduceTheBugs (@IntroduceZeBugs) May 23, 2023

It is important to note that the AMA with CertiK has been in the works since about a month ago.

Shibarium developer "Shibarium 1" shared a likely upcoming AMA with CertiK, a general AMA with the Huobi crypto exchange, and a possible partnership or collaboration for a customized SHIB cold wallet with an interesting look and technology.

This was around the time that the announcement regarding the Shiba Inu cold wallet was made.

As reported, the Shiba Inu community, or "ShibArmy," and top crypto exchange Huobi united to host a Twitter Space discussion on May 11.

Shiba Inu's cold wallet reveal was made a couple of weeks ago. Tangem, a Swiss-based blockchain firm, unveiled its collaboration to produce a SHIB-themed cold wallet that will host over 6,000 currencies.