Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week

In the shadow of the Notcoin (NOT) rally fueled by in-game activities and rewards, some large meme coins yet again made it into the lists of the top performers. As all eyes are on Solana (SOL) again, Dogwifhat (WIF) outperforms all competitors in the mid-cap altcoin scene.

Dogwifhat (WIF) becomes top gaining crypto amid mid-caps

In the past seven days, the capitalization of Dogwifhat (WIF), the biggest Solana-based meme crypto, soared by 25.9%. Yesterday, the WIF price touched a seven-week high over $4 on major spot exchanges. As such, WIF becomes the undisputed best perfomer of the past week amid the top 50 cryptocurrencies.

Image by CoinGecko

Dogwifhat's (WIF) market cap, therefore, is sitting above $3.5 billion. It not only eclipsed the largest Ethereum L2, Arbitrum (ARB), but also veteran cryptocurrencies Cosmos (ATOM), Kaspa (KAS) and Filecoin (FIL).

Notcoin (NOT) becomes the best performer in the top 100 after an unexpected 158% rally in seven days. The controversial TON-based app stole all the headlines with its listing on CEXes and rewarding activities for early users and NOT holders.

In the Solana (SOL) meme coin ecosystem, low-caps also demonstrated perfect gains in the last week. Book of Meme (BOME) is almost ready to join the 10-digit club, while Cat in Dogs World (MEW) soared by 80% in seven days.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) lost 2% of its price in a similar period, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) added 7%. The Floki (FLOKI) price jumped by almost 20%; the asset eclipsed $2.5 billion in aggregated market cap for the first time in months.

Dogwifhat (WIF) hit impressive milestones in May

May 2024 resulted in notable accomplishments for the Dogwifhat (WIF) community. The token entered the top 30 assets by market cap for the first time in its history.

The community started recalling its Q1, 2024, rally by posting "hat is still on" memes.

As covered by U.Today previously, another meme coin, Turbo (TURBO), which is the first meme crypto created by ChatGPT, posted double-digit gains yesterday triggered by listing on Binance Futures with 50x leverage.