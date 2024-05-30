Advertisement
AD

    Turbo (TURBO) Meme Coin Price Adds 20% in One Hour: Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    First massive AI-generated meme coin Turbo (TURBO) scores listing on Binance Futures, price reacts
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 15:19
    Turbo (TURBO) Meme Coin Price Adds 20% in One Hour: Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The surprising announcement injected a new life into Turbo (TURBO), one of the best performers of the ongoing meme coin mania. Thanks to the interest in AI in crypto, its pioneering status has already resulted in 1,200% upsurge in last 30 days.

    Turbo (TURBO) meme coin price jumps on Binance Futures listing

    Turbo (TURBO), a first-ever meme cryptocurrency created by ChatGPT, scores listing on Binance Futures. According to the official Binance's statement, a novel USDT-margined TURBO perpetual contract kicks off today on May 30, 2024.

    The maximum leverage for TURBO/USDT contract is set at 50x.Trading of TURBO contract on Binance Futures is available in a multi-assets mode. 

    The price of Turbo (TURBO) on major centralized and decentralized exchanges jumped on massive announcement by Binance (BNB). As pf printing time, it soared from $0.0056 to almost $0.007. As such, the AI meme coin added more than 20% in almost no time.

    HOT Stories
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Mt. Gox Could Benefit Ethereum Upon Spot ETF Launch, Insider Claims, Here's How
    Here's When Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Climbs to 9th Spot by Market Cap
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprises Everyone, Ethereum (ETH) Stumbles, When Will XRP Finally Do It?

    Turbo (TURBO) ganed popularity as the first-ever meme cryptocurrency created by AI chatbot. On April 24, 2023, its contract was generated by ChatGPT-3, then-newest version of popular OpenAI's chatbot.

    His creator who goes by Rhett Mankind in X (formerly Twitter) stressed that it only took $69 for him to deploy this token initially created as a joke.

    Meme coin majors SHIB, WIF, PEPE in red

    In last 30 days, Turbo (TURBO) registered over 10x rally. Yesterday, on May 29, 2024, the token reached its price ATH at around $0.0096.

    This rally looks outstanding for meme coin segment as all heavyweights are losing value today. For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE), a largest meme cryptocurrency, is 2,5% down in last 24 hours. Shiba inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) lost 2-2,5% while Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI), and Bonk (BONK) lost 7,5-9% overnight.

    Aggregated crypto market capitalization lost 3,5% while Bitcoin (BTC) price is 1,1% up. By press tume, the largest cryptocurrency is available at $68,416 on major spot platforms.

    #TURBO #Memecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Glassnode Cofounder
    May 30, 2024 - 15:13
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Glassnode Cofounder
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hailed by Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao
    May 30, 2024 - 15:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hailed by Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ethereum Whale Holding $650 Million in ETH Decoded: Possible Identity Unveiled
    May 30, 2024 - 15:13
    Ethereum Whale Holding $650 Million in ETH Decoded: Possible Identity Unveiled
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui and Atoma Bring the Power of AI to dApp Builders
    Bitsgap Adds ByBit Futures to Its Trading Terminal
    The Great Equalizer: KHABY Simplifies Crypto
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Turbo (TURBO) Meme Coin Price Adds 20% in One Hour: Reason
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum (ETH): Glassnode Cofounder
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hailed by Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD