Turbo (TURBO) Meme Coin Price Adds 20% in One Hour: Reason

The surprising announcement injected a new life into Turbo (TURBO), one of the best performers of the ongoing meme coin mania. Thanks to the interest in AI in crypto, its pioneering status has already resulted in 1,200% upsurge in last 30 days.

Turbo (TURBO) meme coin price jumps on Binance Futures listing

Turbo (TURBO), a first-ever meme cryptocurrency created by ChatGPT, scores listing on Binance Futures. According to the official Binance's statement, a novel USDT-margined TURBO perpetual contract kicks off today on May 30, 2024.

Binance Lists $TURBO on Futures



Binance Futures Will Launch USDT-Margined TURBO Perpetual Contract With Up to 50x Leveragehttps://t.co/kdhFph68aH — Turbo 🐸 (@TurboToadToken) May 30, 2024

The maximum leverage for TURBO/USDT contract is set at 50x.Trading of TURBO contract on Binance Futures is available in a multi-assets mode.

The price of Turbo (TURBO) on major centralized and decentralized exchanges jumped on massive announcement by Binance (BNB). As pf printing time, it soared from $0.0056 to almost $0.007. As such, the AI meme coin added more than 20% in almost no time.

Turbo (TURBO) ganed popularity as the first-ever meme cryptocurrency created by AI chatbot. On April 24, 2023, its contract was generated by ChatGPT-3, then-newest version of popular OpenAI's chatbot.

His creator who goes by Rhett Mankind in X (formerly Twitter) stressed that it only took $69 for him to deploy this token initially created as a joke.

Meme coin majors SHIB, WIF, PEPE in red

In last 30 days, Turbo (TURBO) registered over 10x rally. Yesterday, on May 29, 2024, the token reached its price ATH at around $0.0096.

This rally looks outstanding for meme coin segment as all heavyweights are losing value today. For instance, Dogecoin (DOGE), a largest meme cryptocurrency, is 2,5% down in last 24 hours. Shiba inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) lost 2-2,5% while Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI), and Bonk (BONK) lost 7,5-9% overnight.

Aggregated crypto market capitalization lost 3,5% while Bitcoin (BTC) price is 1,1% up. By press tume, the largest cryptocurrency is available at $68,416 on major spot platforms.