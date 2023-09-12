Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revolution: Shibarium Node Provider Unleashes Ambitious Plans

Blockchain infrastructure provider NOWNodes has revealed its latest offering, the Shibarium RPC Full Node. This development instance is set to simplify the process for developers and crypto enterprises looking to build on Shibarium.

In a recent tweet, NOWNodes introduced the Shibarium RPC Full Node, which they have deployed and delivered themselves. This platform aims to provide developers with shared access and to eliminate rate limits, aiming to make development on Shibarium smoother. Additionally, it offers PC Endpoint access through an API key, backed by four layers of protection and deployed backups for added security.

As we've deployed our Shibarium nodes, it's time to work on collaborations with our partners! We're proud to support @Tangem with their #Shibarium integrations.



NOWNodes is also actively seeking partnerships to expand the Shibarium ecosystem. One notable collaboration is with Tangem. The company also plans to list Shibarium-built assets on more exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, and participate in the development of swaps, play-to-earn games, wallets, exchanges and NFT marketplaces.

Priorities

The deployment of the Shibarium RPC Full Node promises improved network performance, faster transaction processing, enhanced scalability for smart contracts and a more robust infrastructure for decentralized applications. Security is a top priority, ensuring the safety of the node network, as in the NOWNodes announcement.

The platform emphasizes its dedication to supporting builders on Shibarium, aiming to position itself as a reliable node provider for the SHIB community. With these ambitious plans, NOWNodes is making significant strides in the development of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, offering promising opportunities for supporters of this popular cryptocurrency.