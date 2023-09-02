Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records 1,173% Large Holder Inflows in Epic Week

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is seeing an epic week so far, given the successful relaunch of the Layer 2 Shibarium blockchain at the week's start.

In a final scaling update at the very start of the week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama announced that Shibarium was live and operating well. Kusama also confirmed the working of the Shibarium-ETH bridge.

As usual, whales or large holders reacted in the way that was expected when new developments arose in the market, shifting their funds.

According to IntoTheBlock data, in the days after the Shibarium relaunch, Shiba Inu inflows were up a whopping 1,173%. The Large Holders Inflow metric from IntoTheBlock tracks funds flowing into addresses belonging to whales or large holders.

Shiba Inu saw massive inflows on Aug. 31 as nearly 4.35 trillion SHIB flowed into whale wallets. This contributed to the massive spike in large holder inflows.

In an unusual move on Aug. 31, an unknown SHIB whale moved nearly $38 million worth of tokens. Crypto data tracker Whale Alert reported this as 4,642,530,677,374 SHIB worth $38,057,145 being transferred between unknown wallets.

Shibarium attracts 1 million wallets

With over 1 million wallets, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium has hit a remarkable adoption milestone.

Shibarium1, a member of the Shiba Inu team, calls attention to this fact and also reveals that Shibariumscan, the blockchain explorer, has gotten a new look.

The Shibarium network is seeing astonishing growth, according to the most recent data from blockchain explorer Shibariumscan.io, which shows that there are currently 1,005,459 interacting wallets.

In addition to this, Shibarium has seen a significant increase in transactions. In total, the network has processed 765,912 transactions and 418,693 blocks.