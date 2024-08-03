Dogecoin Founder Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X, has made a Shiba-related tweet that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

In a recent tweet, the Dogecoin founder wrote, "Double Shiba all the way," accompanied by a short clip of two Shiba Inu dogs entering a carton box shaped like a car.

double shiba all the way pic.twitter.com/LIuQQ3Vqcv — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 3, 2024

The 33-second video clip, showing the Shiba Inu dogs seemingly embarking on an adventure in a cardboard car, embodies the lighthearted and playful spirit that has always been central to the meme coin culture.

Cryptocurrencies slumped as risk aversion spread through financial markets, and Genesis began distributing digital assets to creditors after its bankruptcy restructuring. In recent weeks, cryptocurrency prices have been pushed down by concerns that too many tokens might enter the market at once, exceeding investor demand.

Bitcoin fell below $61,000, dragging with it the rest of the crypto market. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 2.85% in the last 24 hours to $0.113. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down 5.43% in this time frame to $0.00001462.

As the crypto market faces volatility, Shibetoshi Nakamoto's tweet serves as a reminder of the playful nature of the meme coin space. The crypto community reacted to the endearing clip of the Shiba Inu dogs; such unexpected and lighthearted moments are often sure to keep the community entertained.

Shiba Inu meme

Dogecoin (DOGE), a dog-themed cryptocurrency, debuted in late 2013 as a playful combination of internet culture and the burgeoning popularity of Bitcoin (BTC).

Dogecoin, founded by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, purposefully adopted the "Doge" meme, which features a Shiba Inu dog as its symbol.

Shiba Inu's iconography is also based on the Shiba Inu dog breed, with inspiration from Dogecoin's meme culture.

Both digital assets are inspired by the Shiba Inu dog and integrate the breed's iconography and cultural references, giving their branding and communities a playful spirit.