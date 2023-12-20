Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price in Red Despite D3 Partnership

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The market response remains lukewarm as SHIB sees a price decline
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 05:38
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price in Red Despite D3 Partnership
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu, a popular meme cryptocurrency, has announced a partnership with internet domain company D3. 

Advertisement

This collaboration aims to secure the ".shib" internet top-level domain (TLD) as part of Shiba Inu's larger initiative towards a decentralized identity project. 

Despite this technological advancement and strategic partnership, Shiba Inu's token, SHIB, has seen a decline in its market value.   

A major partnershib 

As a player in the internet domain sector, D3 specializes in the application and management of internet top-level domains. Their expertise lies in navigating the complex process of acquiring and setting up new TLDs.

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin ETF Approval to Be Major Bullish Catalyst, Saylor Says

Unlike existing Web3 names that lack native compatibility with crucial internet tools such as web browsers and email, the proposed ".shib" domain aims to provide seamless integration with both the traditional internet's Domain Name System (DNS) and modern Web3 technologies. 

This move could offer enhanced functionality for SHIB users, allowing them to use their domain in standard web browsers and possibly enhancing their digital identity and transactions in the blockchain space.

SHIB fails to buck the bearish trend 

Despite Shiba Inu's innovative steps in the domain space, the price of SHIB has not mirrored this technological optimism. 

As of the latest market data, SHIB is trading at $0.00001017, marking a 2.5% decrease. Its market cap stands at $5.99 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of about $169.65 million.

This decline is part of a broader market trend, with most cryptocurrencies, except Binance Coin (BNB), also seeing a downturn. 

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies, are also in the red.    

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Stumbles Upon This Resistance, But Reversal Could Be Around Corner
2023/12/20 06:10
XRP Stumbles Upon This Resistance, But Reversal Could Be Around Corner
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin ETF Approval to Be Major Bullish Catalyst, Saylor Says
2023/12/20 06:10
Bitcoin ETF Approval to Be Major Bullish Catalyst, Saylor Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SOL, BONK and DOGE Price Analysis for December 19
2023/12/20 06:10
SOL, BONK and DOGE Price Analysis for December 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD