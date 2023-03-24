Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted on This Multichain NFT Platform: Details

Shiba Inu holders now able to collect NFTs with thier assets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu holders can now use their assets to collect NFTs and even participate in drops in the multichain NFT marketplace, Tokapi, thanks to a new collaboration with BitPay.

Tokapi has announced its partnership with crypto payment processor BitPay, which makes it possible for it to receive crypto payments.

We are thrilled to announce that we now accept

crypto payments - powered by @BitPay 💪



This means that you can collect the two Seerlight editions with $ETH today ;)



'Mirage' ~2ETH

'Hunters in the Snow' ~60ETH#NFTs #cryptopayments pic.twitter.com/7kHWfiOy8L — Tokapi (@tokapi_official) March 23, 2023

Lisbon, Portugal-based Tokapi is reportedly the first European NFT marketplace that integrates both credit card payments and popular instant wire transfer service "Sofort" by Klarna.

Now, its embrace of cryptocurrency payments would allow its users to pay in crypto assets supported by BitPay, which are Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Apecoin (APE), USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI and BUSD), Euro Coin (EUROC) and Polygon (MATIC).

Ads Ads

SHIB price and burn

In the past 24 hours, according to the Shibburn Twitter account, a total of 17,471,415 SHIB tokens have been burned and 13 transactions have been made.

Yesterday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and Binance.US, the subsidiary of top cryptocurrency exchange Binance, sent out its best wishes.

It published a tweet that featured an image of Masha, a puppy that it describes as a crypto-punk. Masha, who is also praised for her exquisite style, was sporting denim apparel with the Shiba Inu and Binance logos stitched on them, among other crypto-related logos.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.47% at $0.0000104.