Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost This Crucial Support Level

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might face even more troubles than expected
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 14:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost This Crucial Support Level
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu was on the verge of losing an important support level that held it before the catastrophe at the $0.00002 price level. However, it did not hold the selling pressure, opening up a way toward $0.00001 for Shiba Inu. Unfortunately, things are unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

    Advertisement

    The first chart with a daily time frame illustrates the sharp decline that occurred when SHIB breached the support level at $0.00002. The price is now being driven even lower by the strong selling pressure created by this breakdown. 

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Although SHIB is currently in oversold territory according to the RSI, the downward momentum may still continue. Two crucial zones where a possible reversal may occur are $0.000015 and $0.00001. 

    HOT Stories
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Lowest Level of 2024, Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Awful $3,600 Reversal

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 07:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collapses 10% as Meme Coins Plunge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    These psychological levels might serve as a bridge offering momentum and a break from the constant selling pressure. This is a critical point where buyers may intervene in an attempt to catch the falling knife. 

    The $0.00001 level is also very important. This threshold could offer more reliable support if SHIB keeps declining. These kinds of round numbers have historically drawn buying interest, and they might provide a stronger foundation for a rally. 

    Multi-month lows: As of earlier this year, the last meaningful level is located at multi-month lows. A crucial test of SHIB's resilience would be if it brakes through the $0.00001 support and heads toward these lows. 

    A more comprehensive view of SHIB's price action is provided by the second chart, which is displayed on a weekly basis. It displays the major resistance encountered at the $0.00002 level while highlighting the long-term support levels and the general trend. A reversal may not occur right away based on the weekly RSI's indication of oversold conditions and the current bearish sentiment on the market.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    related image Raoul Pal Delivers Epic Prediction for Solana (SOL) Amid Market Plunge
    Jun 18, 2024 - 14:11
    Raoul Pal Delivers Epic Prediction for Solana (SOL) Amid Market Plunge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image DOGE Creator Stuns Community With Crypto Market State Summary
    Jun 18, 2024 - 14:11
    DOGE Creator Stuns Community With Crypto Market State Summary
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    Jun 18, 2024 - 14:11
    Toncoin (TON) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap, Following 50% Volume Growth
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Profx Awards - Dubai 2024 Celebrates Transparent and Ethical Forex Awards in Forex Industry
    New SOL Meme Coin, Solciety, Launches Today With 30-Day ICO
    Memereum Sells Over 23 Million Tokens in Presale As Solana (SOL) Struggles Below $150
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lost This Crucial Support Level
    Raoul Pal Delivers Epic Prediction for Solana (SOL) Amid Market Plunge
    DOGE Creator Stuns Community With Crypto Market State Summary
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD