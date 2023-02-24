Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Strongest Correlation With Uniswap (UNI) in Last 30 Days

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 12:10
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu is correlated with UNI more than with any other asset on market in last 30 days
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Strongest Correlation With Uniswap (UNI) in Last 30 Days
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that gained popularity in the crypto world earlier this year, has shown a strong correlation with Uniswap (UNI) over the past 30 days, according to IntoTheBlock. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to swap ERC-20 tokens without the need for a central authority.

The UNI token is the native token of the Uniswap protocol and is used for governance and to incentivize liquidity providers. Uniswap has become one of the most popular decentralized exchanges, with billions of dollars in daily trading volume.

SHIB chart
Source: TradingView

The reason behind the correlation between SHIB and UNI could be the popularity of the SHIB token in the DeFi field, where Uniswap is a major player. SHIB has gained a lot of attention in the DeFi space, and many investors may be using it as an exposure tool for the DeFi industry as a whole. This could explain why SHIB has shown a strong correlation with UNI, as both assets are tied to the DeFi ecosystem.

The most recent price performance of SHIB has been mixed. While the cryptocurrency saw a massive surge in popularity and price earlier this year, it has since experienced a significant price correction. As of this writing, SHIB is trading at around $0.000013, down from its all-time high of $0.000088.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher

While the correlation with UNI may suggest that SHIB has some exposure to the DeFi industry, it is important to note that SHIB is not a fundamentally strong asset. It is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency with no real use case, and its price is largely driven by hype and speculation.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project
02/24/2023 - 10:58
Base Protocol (BASE) 385% Rally Has Nothing to Do With Coinbase's Recently Announced L2 Project
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher
02/24/2023 - 10:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $24,000, Here's What Might Be Needed to Push It Higher
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News
02/24/2023 - 10:25
Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan