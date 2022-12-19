Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Great Potential in 2023, According to This Vote

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 14:44
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has bright future in 2023, community estimates
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Great Potential in 2023, According to This Vote
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has great potential in 2023. This was the conclusion reached by a majority of participants in the latest CoinMarketCap survey. Overall, positive expectations for next year prevail over negative, and even more so, 82.64% believe the crypto market will be bullish in 2023.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burning Extremely Different Since December: Details

The infographic shows that while the number of pessimists and optimists for SHIB, Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP is roughly equal, there is little skepticism for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). The latter has made staggering progress in recent months, and in the eyes of the community, 10th place in the market capitalization ranking is not the limit for MATIC.

In addition, it is also interesting to note the sentiment around Cardano (ADA), which is quite positive, as well as on Solana (SOL), which unexpectedly received an optimistic outlook on its potential in 2023.

Related
Solana (SOL) Enters Local Uptrend: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 16

The survey will last another 12 days and will end just before the end of the year. The current results are extremely encouraging, but at the same time, alarming.

Too bullish?

On the one hand, in spite of all the turmoil that has taken hundreds of billions of dollars out of the market, participants remain hopeful and optimistic. On the other hand, it seems that since bullish sentiment is so strong, the "blood is not yet on the streets," as Warren Buffett once said, and the bear market may still continue.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Coinmarketcap
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
12/19/2022 - 19:54
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
12/19/2022 - 19:30
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
12/19/2022 - 18:26
Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya