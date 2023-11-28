Advertisement
AD

153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Biggest exchange in world moving enormous amounts of Shiba Inu tokens, again
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 11:45
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance has recently moved an enormous 153 billion Shiba Inu tokens, which raises one important question: can those moves finally cause a volatility surge?

Advertisement

There are a few possible explanations for the massive move: First, exchanges regularly rebalance their wallets to ensure liquidity and maintain operational efficiency. By transferring tokens between their wallets, exchanges like Binance can optimize transaction times and costs for their users.

Second, the move might be part of

The Shiba Inu price chart presents a scenario that demands the attention of technical analysts. After a period of volatility, SHIB appears to be testing a support level, with its price action hugging the lower bounds of a descending channel pattern. The relative strength index (RSI) is hovering in a neutral zone, suggesting that there is no immediate overbought or oversold condition.

Additionally, moving averages are converging, which could indicate a potential shift in momentum. For bullish investors, a bounce off the support level with increased volume could signal a resurgence in buying pressure.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
2023/11/28 12:34
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
2023/11/28 12:34
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
2023/11/28 12:34
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Might Be Decided as Bulls Await Breakout
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
Elon Musk's X Secures New Payment License in Key US State
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
153 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move by Binance: What's Happening?
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Shiba Inu Burns Jump Massive 10,653% as SHIB Price Strives to Break Out
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Ripple Shifts Gigantic XRP Chunk to Anon Wallet, Here's How XRP Price Reacts
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptic Text Thrills Community
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Benefit from Coin98's Latest Integration
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Will Use Crypto to Invest in His Surprising New Venture
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
XRP Advocate Defends Cardano Creator From Bitcoin Fans After This Happened
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Never Go Below $35K Again: PlanB
Show all
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD