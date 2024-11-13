    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu down on major metrics, but Shibarium hype can retain growth
    Wed, 13/11/2024 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is consolidating after a massive rally that saw its price jump as high as $0.0000303, its highest price level since April. Shiba Inu has also drastically fallen in its burn rate metric and sliding prices. Data from Shibburn shows that approximately 4.2 million SHIB have entered burn addresses in 24 hours, with the metric falling by 94%.

    Shiba Inu and major ecosystem catch

    Multiple metrics measure Shiba Inu's growth performance, which has placed the token in the spotlight. At the time of writing, SHIB's price dropped by 11.82% in 24 hours, and trading volume also nosedived by 37.66%. Amid all of these metric slumps, Shiba Inu has retained a positive rally over the past week and month.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Joins Crypto Elite With 81% Gain, But Epic Twist Happens
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Beyond these, Shibarium has a positive growth outlook after surpassing the 500 million transaction milestone, as projected earlier. This implies that the protocol's usability or adoption is at its highest level, with daily transactions jumping in tandem.

    With this rapid embrace, the meme coin might find a notable anchor to pull off a stunning comeback moving forward. Despite the consolidation on the market at the moment, SHIB's price is positioned to resist sell-offs that will see it drop below the $0.000024 level soon.

    Banking on historical trends

    While relatively younger than established digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Shiba Inu has a mixed November performance record. By banking on its more than 34% rally thus far this month, Shiba Inu can ride history to correct the negative flow in its token.

    Related
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 13:22
    17 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Rally Continues
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu has defined whale activity, with Open Interest data pointing to sustained optimism among investors. Its correlation with Bitcoin might also prove to be positive for the digital currency.

    Should Bitcoin plot a recovery in line with its previous ATH, this could fuel a rally in SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 13, 2024 - 12:35
    525 Million DOGE in 20 Hours – What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 13, 2024 - 12:24
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 13
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Guru4Invest Sees Significant Increase in Client Base Through Personalized Services and Security
    Warped Games Announces Official Partnership with Mysten Labs to build on Sui
    MiniTon Announces Seed Funding Round to Pioneer the Future of Mass Adoption in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Slumps, But There's a Catch
    525 Million DOGE in 20 Hours – What's Happening?
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 13
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD