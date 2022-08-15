Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 08:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Token faces massive price and volatility increase as some investors lose hope for recovery rally
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 25% Rally Caused by This Group of Investors
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As always, there is a certain group or type of investors who are causing large swings on the market. The most recent Shiba Inu rally is not an exception, as Santiment highlighted the increased activity among whales that produced more than 430 SHIB transactions valued at more than $100,000.

Since Aug. 13, Shiba Inu gained over 23% to its value and reached a price the market has not seen in the last few months. According to the activity of large addresses, whales are getting ready for a sudden price and volatility spike, as we saw plenty of large purchases and transactions ahead of the price spike.

Where do whales send their holdings?

Most transactions highlighted by Santiment are wallet-to-wallet transactions, as whales ‌often use several wallets to redistributing their holdings for better management. Unfortunately, the trading volume on SHIB today suggests that some traders sold their holdings, which was immediately reflected in the market performance of the token.

In the last 24 hours, SHIB lost more than 13.6% of its value while showing the biggest spike in trading volume on Aug. 14 in the last 260 days. Such a large increase in the netflow around the token is a positive sign that might give SHIB investors hope for another recovery rally.

Related
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Post Gains as Meme Cryptocurrencies' Trading Volumes Spike 151%

For now, SHIB successfully broke through the local resistance level of the 200-day moving average and faced even stronger resistance of the 50-week moving average, which now acts as a barrier ahead of the $0.00002 price level.

At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001540 and is showing an 8% correction in the last 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on Twitter; Is Market Cap Next?
08/15/2022 - 08:43
Shiba Inu Flips Dogecoin on Twitter; Is Market Cap Next?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin May Test Support Below $10,000 Due to This Pattern Forming: Peter Schiff
08/15/2022 - 08:33
Bitcoin May Test Support Below $10,000 Due to This Pattern Forming: Peter Schiff
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ancient Ethereum Whale from ICO Times Returns, Transfers 145,000 ETH
08/15/2022 - 07:54
Ancient Ethereum Whale from ICO Times Returns, Transfers 145,000 ETH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan