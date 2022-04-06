Shiba Inu Set to Roll Out Four Major Projects in Coming Days; Here's What's New

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In recent updates shared by Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama, SHIB: The Metaverse lands might become available ''really soon.'' Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, has been under development for quite some time. However, one of the developers, @kaaldhairya, stated that the Layer 2 solution is moving to the next phase of development.

The #SHIB MV is coming #SHIBARMY! Lands are becoming available really soon and you can get in early by locking your $LEASH or SHIBOSHIS at https://t.co/klp5m8DaQL. (Wonder if you'll end up near my land?) 🤔 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) April 5, 2022

Shibarium, the Layer 2 on which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed is reportedly in the Alpha phase and might soon be shifting into the Beta phase. Apart from that, the Shiba Inu dev provided insight into other developments. Shiba Inu earlier teased a year full of more surprises, as previously reported by U.Today.

I promise you, I am working on

1. SHIBARIUM - In Alpha, will move to Beta soon

2. SHI - In development, vote for your favorite collateral

3. SHIBASWAP V2 - New ways to earn

4. MV land sale event-soon

5. Burn portal - Earn rewards

6. Many other projects I can't disclose — ShibDev4Evr (@kaaldhairya) April 5, 2022

Among which is SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin that aims to open new investment opportunities through the system Shib is currently developing. Recent updates indicate that the burn portal was nearing its final stages. Shiba Inu stated earlier this year that it is getting ready to create its own "burn portal"; SHIB tokens will be burned and removed from circulation daily by the platform. The development will raise demand and create scarcity in the market, setting the pace for long-term price growth.

According to @shibainuart, ''The SHIB Burn portal is entering final stages, as well as it will have rewards earning abilities.'' Other updates shared by @shibainuart pertain to ShibaSwap and SHI: ''ShibaSwap V2 is being constructed with new opportunities to earn, and a new UX and UI design. Also, SHI (SHI) is confirmed to be in development.''

Shiba Inu recently unveiled its Metaverse, which will consist of 100,595 land plots. The plots will be unlocked in phases. During the introductory phase, the team will unlock 36,431 plots, which will be divided into four tiers ("Silver Fur," "Gold Tail," "Platinum Paw" and "Diamond Teeth"). Prices range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH, depending on the tier, as the team maintains that it wanted to pick a neutral token for pricing.

SHIB trades at $0.00002614 and is ranked the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization per CoinMarketCap data.