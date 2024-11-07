Shiba Inu Rival NEIRO Skyrockets Over 18% After Coinbase Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a remarkable development, First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO), a rising challenger to Shiba Inu (SHIB), has increased by more than 18% over the last day. The surge coincides with a new listing announcement from Coinbase International Exchange.

Coinbase International Exchange, Coinbase's overseas arm, has announced that Neiro Perpetual futures are open for full trading on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, allowing for limit, market, stop and stop limit orders. This comes days after the exchange initially announced support for perpetual futures for the meme token.

Our NEIRO-PERP market is now in full-trading mode on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Limit, market, stop, and stop limit orders are all now available. $NEIRO pic.twitter.com/K3WLPy2iKq — Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) November 7, 2024

On Oct. 31, Coinbase International Exchange announced that it will introduce support for "First Neiro On Ethereum" perpetual futures to Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

Neiro is a Shiba Inu dog that belongs to the same individual who owns the internationally famous Kabosu, the dog that inspired the Doge meme. In late May, Kabosumama, Kabosu's human owner's X account, adopted a 10-year-old Shiba Inu dog named Neiro, referring to her as a "new family member."

While Neiro continues to grow in popularity, Kabosumama has separated herself from all NEIRO tokens, stating that she does not endorse any of them.

Neiro jumps 18%

Listing on Coinbase International Exchange is a significant milestone for NEIRO as it might offer it increased exposure. Perpetual futures allow traders to speculate on prices without owning the underlying asset, which can lead to higher trading volumes and greater market engagement.

At the time of writing, NEIRO was up 18% in the last 24 hours to $0.002137, extending Wednesday's surge, which lifted Bitcoin and meme coins as well as the rest of the crypto market.

As several tokens are easing off gains from yesterday's rise, Neiro has remained significantly higher, apparently boosted by the Coinbase listing news. At its current value, NEIRO is 8.61% away from its all-time high of $0.0021 reached on Oct. 15, 2024.

Neiro has secured a spot in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, ranking 78th largest with a market capitalization of $894 million.