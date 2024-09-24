NEIRO Price Prediction for September 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not hold the initiative until the end of the day, and some coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

NEIRO/USD

The price of NEIRO has dropped by 5.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of NEIRO is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.001133. If the situation does not change before the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.001050 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of NEIRO has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle's peak.

If the rate of the altcoin closes near its low, the fall may continue to the $0.0010-$0.001050 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are not so many levels yet. In this case, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the previous candle peak of $0.001038. If it happens below it, bears may seize the initiative.

NEIRO is trading at $0.001152 at press time.