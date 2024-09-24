    Original U.Today article

    NEIRO Price Prediction for September 24

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect ongoing drop of NEIRO?
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 15:54
    
    Buyers could not hold the initiative until the end of the day, and some coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    NEIRO/USD

    The price of NEIRO has dropped by 5.13% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of NEIRO is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.001133. If the situation does not change before the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a drop to the $0.001050 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of NEIRO has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle's peak. 

    If the rate of the altcoin closes near its low, the fall may continue to the $0.0010-$0.001050 area until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, there are not so many levels yet. In this case, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the previous candle peak of $0.001038. If it happens below it, bears may seize the initiative.

    NEIRO is trading at $0.001152 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

