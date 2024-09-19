    Major Trading Firm Accumulating SHIB Rival NEIRO

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Wintermute has accumulated millions of NEIRO tokens
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 16:07
    Major Trading Firm Accumulating SHIB Rival NEIRO
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Wintermute, a prominent algorithmic crypto trading firm, has started aggressively accumulating Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO), one of the hottest meme coins. 

    Advertisement

    Its accumulation spree started earlier this month. Now, the firm holds nearly 62.5 million tokens. This sum represents more than 6% of the total NEIRO supply. 

    Earlier this week, NEIRO experienced a massive triple-digit price surge after being listed on the Binance exchange. Its market cap surged above the $200 million threshold.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So
    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case
    Dogecoin Founder Trolls Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls After Big Fed Rate Cut

    According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the token is currently down 28.32% over the past week. It is currently trading at $0.11, with its market cap sitting at $110 million. 

    Advertisement

    Neiro is the name of the new canine companion of Kabosu owner Atsuko Sato. Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog that inspired the Doge meme, passed away in late May. Sato has made it clear that she is not affiliated with any of these meme cryptocurrencies. Of course, there is also a meme coin that is named after her. 

    Since the demise of the FTX exchange, Wintermute has emerged as the top market maker. 

    Last year, it recorded a 400% jump in OTC volumes. This coincided with crypto exchanges seeing a rapid decline in trading volumes.  

    Earlier this year, Wintermute announced that it would provide liquidity for Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that were launched by Hong Kong-based issuers. 

    In July, The Information reported that Wintermute was Robinhood's leading crypto maker in Q1. The firm was reportedly having discussion about raising additional funding. 

    #Neiro News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 19:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 19, 2024 - 16:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Xandeum to Unveil Solana Scaling Solution, XAND Token Launch and Liquid Staking at Breakpoint 2024
    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19
    Vitalik Buterin Exits Ethereum Amid Price Pump, Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD