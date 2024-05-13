Shiba Inu Partner Issues Major Development Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is advancing its network push as its latest partner, K9 DAO, has made an important network announcement. The digital currency project has now landed K9 as a top validator with a focus on the PuppyNet testnet.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu and security boost

Shiba Inu started as a meme coin, however, it has evolved in the past year to become a highly watched proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol. Through Shibarium, the project is looking to revolutionize the smart contracts ecosystem on Ethereum.

As shared earlier by the project, it onboarded K9 Finance DAO as one of its validators. The launch of a validator on PuppyNet marks one of the first attempts by K9 to contribute actively to Shiba Inu’s security.

⚙️ Development Update ⚙️



✅Validator Live on PuppyNet



Check it out 👇👇https://t.co/yf0ekeeScL pic.twitter.com/x3P6m5ZQp7 — K9 Finance DAO (@K9finance) May 12, 2024

PuppyNet is a testing ground for the Shibarium protocol. It helps developers to validate the functionality of updates, products and any innovation they want to upload on the mainnet. Per the update shared, running the validator is a mutually beneficial update for both Shiba Inu and K9 Finance DAO.

While K9 will help keep Shiba Inu secured, the massive SHIB community will also give enhanced visibility to the K9 project. Overall, K9 Finance will be able to distribute BONE rewards to KNINE holders, returning value to its native supporters.

Shiba Inu and strategic partnerships

Shiba Inu is touted as a major project that can establish itself as a top 10 token. Thus far, the project has maintained its building strategy. At the moment, it has inked strategic partnerships with Bad Idea AI to bring AI capabilities into the ecosystem.

It remains unknown what the roadmap for this partnership is; however, the protocol has expanded its influence with a linkup with SBI VC Trade, a firm that is driving SHIB adoption through community-driven products and incentive products.

Amid this growing ecosystem of partners, the community is cautioned to stay vigilant for scammers, who might take advantage of the trend.