Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Partner Issues Major Development Update

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu's latest partner shares latest network security move
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 14:38
    Shiba Inu Partner Issues Major Development Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is advancing its network push as its latest partner, K9 DAO, has made an important network announcement. The digital currency project has now landed K9 as a top validator with a focus on the PuppyNet testnet.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu and security boost

    Shiba Inu started as a meme coin, however, it has evolved in the past year to become a highly watched proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol. Through Shibarium, the project is looking to revolutionize the smart contracts ecosystem on Ethereum. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Gains 7% in Hour, Here's What's Happening

    As shared earlier by the project, it onboarded K9 Finance DAO as one of its validators. The launch of a validator on PuppyNet marks one of the first attempts by K9 to contribute actively to Shiba Inu’s security. 

    PuppyNet is a testing ground for the Shibarium protocol. It helps developers to validate the functionality of updates, products and any innovation they want to upload on the mainnet. Per the update shared, running the validator is a mutually beneficial update for both Shiba Inu and K9 Finance DAO.

    While K9 will help keep Shiba Inu secured, the massive SHIB community will also give enhanced visibility to the K9 project. Overall, K9 Finance will be able to distribute BONE rewards to KNINE holders, returning value to its native supporters.

    Shiba Inu and strategic partnerships

    Shiba Inu is touted as a major project that can establish itself as a top 10 token. Thus far, the project has maintained its building strategy. At the moment, it has inked strategic partnerships with Bad Idea AI to bring AI capabilities into the ecosystem.

    Related
    267% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Stuns Shibarium

    It remains unknown what the roadmap for this partnership is; however, the protocol has expanded its influence with a linkup with SBI VC Trade, a firm that is driving SHIB adoption through community-driven products and incentive products.

    Amid this growing ecosystem of partners, the community is cautioned to stay vigilant for scammers, who might take advantage of the trend.

    #Shiba Inu #Puppynet
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives
    2024/05/13 14:34
    XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    2024/05/13 14:34
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    2024/05/13 14:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hanging From Edge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Shaping the Future of Technology with AI Everywhere Take Center Stage at the 13th Big CIO Show
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Partner Issues Major Development Update
    XRP Skyrockets 194% in Volume as Key Ripple v. SEC Date Arrives
    Cardano (ADA) Forms First 2024 Death Cross
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD