Shiba Inu Partner Announces New Batch of SHIB Cold Wallets Ready for Sale

Shiba Inu partner, the Swiss-based company Tangem, announced on its Twitter-X account that they have manufactured a new batch of cold Shiba Inu wallets and they are ready for sale.

The previous, very first batch of these devices counted 5,000 wallets and it was sold in July.

More SHIB wallets for cold storage ready to sell to community

These wallets are in the size of a bank card and allow users to store more than 6,000 cryptocurrencies, as well as buy and sell them. These devices connect to smartphones and all operations are to be done through these gadgets.

The first pre-ordered 5,000 wallets were presumably sent to a warehouse in Hong Kong, according to Tangem, and then were delivered to the buyers from there.

Creating their own wallets was just one of the recent events that have taken the SHIB token to a new level. The launch of the wallets was followed by sponsoring the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto on August 15-16 and then the launch of the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium on mainnet. Although the latter was not entirely successful, the SHIB team along with two other teams are now working to scale up Shibarium and make it able to handle a lot larger volumes of traffic than was expected before.

Trillions of SHIB again moved by alerted whales

Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert has detected a massive SHIB transfer consisting of more than 4 trillion SHIB – 4,639,778,173,637 meme coins in total. This stash of SHIB is the equivalent of $37,176,222.

However, nearly 24 hours ago, the same sum of SHIB was moved from one anonymous wallet to another, a newly created one – 3dc585d3f6. Now, this SHIB chunk was moved further to another address, ending in -afda976715.

On Monday, a similar amount of SHIB was also transferred between anonymous wallets. Two similar SHIB transactions were spotted last week. One of them was withdrawn from the Bitvavo exchange.

It seems that many large crypto holders, known in the community as whales, are now taking advantage of the massive SHIB price drop and are adding more meme coins to their bags.

In the meantime, Shibarium mainnet has been launched in a private mode so far before getting released for public use soon, according to the lead dev of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama.

One billion SHIB ends up in dead wallets

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the span of the past 24 hours, the SHIB community managed to burn a total of 1,029,103,167 SHIB, with more than half of it destroyed in merely two transactions - 418,719,732 SHIB and 331,507,457 SHIB.

The burn rate of Shiba Inu jumped by roughly 1,000% thanks to this. The aforementioned 418 million meme coins were transferred to dead wallets by the 0xShibarium AI that is building on Shibarium and is also looking forward to the mainnet launch.