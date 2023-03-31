Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) Now Accepted by This U.S. Travel Company: Details

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin (BTC) and other supported cryptocurrencies will now be accepted by users of blockchain-based B2B travel selling platform Xeni, thanks to its recent integration with BitPay.
BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment processor, announced its collaboration with the U.S. travel company in a recent tweet. This would allow Xeni users to accept crypto payments for commercial flights, hotels, car rentals and other activities.
Leveraging the Hedera blockchain, Xeni created its travel selling platform, featuring a decentralized accounting and settlement solution.
Xeni subscribers can instantly launch their online travel agency, replete with a booking engine, wholesale-priced bookable inventory and a CRM. Their travelers can pay for bookings in crypto or fiat.
Aside from Shiba Inu and Bitcoin, BitPay supports the following cryptocurrencies: Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).
Shiba Inu price action
As of the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001057, down 0.49% in the last 24 hours.
Crypto data tracker WhaleStats reported that an ETH whale that ranks 254th among the large whales it tracks has bought 99,297,904,247 SHIB, worth $1,058,515 in a single transaction.
A modest quantity of SHIB has been burned in the last 24 hours, as according to Shibburn, a total of 8,209,953 SHIB tokens have been burned and six transactions have been made.