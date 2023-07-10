Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama: Much More Is Coming

As anticipation builds towards the launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 blockchain, the project's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, sparks further excitement with a cryptic message promising "much more upcoming"

The project's lead, known as Shytoshi Kusama, teased his followers on Telegram with a message hinting at more upcoming advancements.

The message read, “Anyways. Enjoy everyone. Much more upcoming,” which has sparked curiosity and excitement within the #shibarmy and #badbrigade.

Kusama's cryptic statement follows a Telegram post earlier in July where he stated his urgency to deliver, but also his reluctance to rush the process.

As reported by U.Today, The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency ecosystem, which is supported by its native token SHIB, has recently gained increased interest from investors.

The upcoming launch of Shibarium, the project's Layer 2 blockchain, set for August is speculated to be a significant contributing factor to this surge in attention with a marked shift in investments towards SHIB-related tokens such as BONE, LEASH, WOOF, and PAW.

Notably, SHIB, BONE, and LEASH have all recorded impressive gains, signaling that the Shibarium launch is already creating ripples in the crypto market.

In late June, Kusama claimed that he "couldn't wait" for Shibarium. The layer-2 solution is supposed to be a game-changer for the popular meme coin project.