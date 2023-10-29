Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Teases Significant Changes

Shiba Inu developers have ignited a countdown for the unveiling of a "unique SHIB identity." The official Shiba Inu X handle, @Shibtoken, sparked enthusiasm among the SHIB army by hinting at a "seismic shift" in the blockchain world that is set to materialize in just 72 hours from the moment the post went live.
The video attached by the account starts with the Shiba Inu logo against a concrete or rough-textured wall with various graffiti-style writings on it. The writings include phrases like "SHIB NEWS," "WOOF!," "NEW SHIB PROJECT" and a URL "visitshib.io." The overall aesthetic feels edgy or underground.
The video, which is paired with Halloween-style music, evokes a sense of mystery with a caption that reads "A NEW ERA IS COMING SOON."
Network state?
Shytoshi Kusama, the influential figure behind the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, shared an evocative post that hints at upcoming developments with the potential to position SHIB as a foundational element in a harmonious global landscape.
Kusama's message to the community emphasized his vision of a "peaceful world with #SHIB as the foundation" and a network state.
In post on X, developer Kaal Dhairya stressed that it is going to be the initial step toward a self-custodial identity.
Shiba Inu's identity solution
In August, SHIB developers announced their plan to introduce digital identity services across all SHIB platform applications, marking a significant milestone in its evolution.
By integrating a self-sovereign identity (SSI) into their ecosystem, they aim to allow users to exercise complete control over their digital identities without dependence on third-party intermediaries.
This new identity protocol will also find its place in SHIB's Layer-2 network called Shibarium. Kusama emphasized the seamless integration of the digital identity into the "Shib Super App," reinforcing the team's dedication to continuous decentralization.