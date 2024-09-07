    Shiba Inu Exec Slams DOGE, PEPE, WIF and SHIB Comparison Trend

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu executive breaks silence on meme coin comparison trend
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 12:45
    Shiba Inu Exec Slams DOGE, PEPE, WIF and SHIB Comparison Trend
    There appears to have been a trend of comparing Shiba Inu (SHIB) to other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Dogwifhat (WIF). Shiba Inu’s marketing lead LucieSHIB commented on this trend and noted that such comparisons are unwise. She further explained that it is deceptive to attribute success to a token because it is linked to "SHIB people."

    SHIB's percentage growth ranks highest

    To give credence to her counter-argument to the comparison trend, Lucie shared a screenshot showing the growth sequence of these meme coins, including Shiba Inu.

    In the all-time growth chart, SHIB has registered a 394,500% price surge. On the other hand, DOGE saw only 16,700%, and PEPE came in at 121.73%. WIF's gain was minimal, coming in at 303.59%.

    Consequently, the Shiba Inu executive urged her followers to focus on BONE, LEASH, Sheb, Shib the MV, or Shiboshis if they are interested in real assets linked to SHIB. Soon, the SHIB team plans to add TREAT to the list. Furthermore, Lucie described Shiba Inu's commitment to building and supporting the ecosystem.

    "If you’re looking for that kind of loyalty and commitment, it’s here," the Shiba Inu marketing lead added.

    SHIB, DOGE, WIF and PEPE see price dip

    At the time of this writing, PEPE, WIF and DOGE registered individual 24-hour price dips of 2.78%, 3.26% and 0.6%, respectively. Similarly, SHIB was trading at $0.0000129, corresponding to a 2.14% drop in the last 24 hours.

    Regarding TREAT, Lucie took to her account on the X platform to warn the SHIB community about numerous scammers targeting them. This warning came recently as many are being targeted with fake token alternatives before its launch.

    On the flip side, she acknowledged that these scammers are becoming useful for the SHIB and Shibarium ecosystem without realizing this fact. For context, their use of the official hashtag of TREAT — #TreatYourself — is good for the X algorithm.

