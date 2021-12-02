Shiba Inu Developer Wants to Prove Real "Wolf of Wall Street" Wrong

Thu, 12/02/2021 - 19:56
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu's lead developer has called out the real-life "Wolf of Wall Street"
Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's pseudonymous advocate, has urged Jordan Belfort, real-life “Wolf of Wall Street,” to take a closer look at the red-hot cryptocurrency to see the vision behind the project and realize that it actually has use cases.

The cryptocurrency's lead developer says that he looks forward to proving Belfort wrong.

As reported by U.Today, the famed stockbroker, who went to prison for money laundering and securities fraud in the early 2000s, launched a blistering critique at meme coins in his recent interview with British tabloid The Sun.

The 59-year-old speaker and entrepreneur said that Shiba Inu wasn’t a proper investment, claiming that it’s very unlikely to make someone a fortune despite numerous success stories:  

You hear crazy stories of people making millions and billions, but for every person like that there are 10,000 or a 100,000 people getting their a** handed to them in Shiba Inu.  

Belfort also opined that the creators of some meme coins had to go to jail.

