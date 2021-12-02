Shiba Inu Developer Wants to Prove Real "Wolf of Wall Street" Wrong

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's pseudonymous advocate, has urged Jordan Belfort, real-life “Wolf of Wall Street,” to take a closer look at the red-hot cryptocurrency to see the vision behind the project and realize that it actually has use cases.



The cryptocurrency's lead developer says that he looks forward to proving Belfort wrong.

@wolfofwallst I'm sorry bro but #shib is NOT useless. Always open to discuss so you can see the vision. Until then, I look forward to proving you wrong on this one.



Warm Regards,

Shy — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) December 2, 2021

As reported by U.Today, the famed stockbroker, who went to prison for money laundering and securities fraud in the early 2000s, launched a blistering critique at meme coins in his recent interview with British tabloid The Sun.



The 59-year-old speaker and entrepreneur said that Shiba Inu wasn’t a proper investment, claiming that it’s very unlikely to make someone a fortune despite numerous success stories:

You hear crazy stories of people making millions and billions, but for every person like that there are 10,000 or a 100,000 people getting their a** handed to them in Shiba Inu.

Belfort also opined that the creators of some meme coins had to go to jail.