Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning Unleashed by SHIB Team — Beware

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu developer team warned SHIB community of danger they may face
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 14:16
Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning Unleashed by SHIB Team — Beware
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After sending New Year greetings to the global Shiba Inu army, the official account of the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization on X issued a warning to the community, urging it to be very careful with links they click on.

Here’s what Shiba Inu’s warning is about

In a tweet published today, the Shiba Inu account summed up the results of 2023, stating that “2023 was about reaching new frontiers.” However, in 2024, the tweet stated, the team intends to “catapult SHIB to the stars.” They hinted that SHIB is going to be the “space dog” on this flight.

After that followed a major warning. The tweet stated that the SHIB community should beware of scam links in the comments under the thread — they look like those shared by the official team for various events.

The SHIB account warned users that they should only click on safe links and urged everyone to double check any suspicious-looking ones with the official SHIB website and their official brand channels for verification.

Shibarium adds 12 million transfers

Data shared by the Shibariumscan platform shows that over the weekend, the Layer 2 solution built by the Shiba Inu team for its network has gloriously smashed a new milestone as the blockchain entered the just arrived 2024 year.

By present moment, Shibarium has added more than 10 million transfers, and the total transaction count stands at 325,936,085. The total number of daily transfers has gone down, dropping from 7.51 million on Dec. 29 to the current level of 5.78 million transactions. On Friday by Saturday morning Shibarium added more than 7 million transfers.

The number of blockchain addresses connected to Shibarium is growing at a much slower pace, adding roughly 100 wallets per day in the best case scenario. At the time of this writing, this metric shows 1,322,786 in total.

Related
SHIB Team Teases Big Developments and 'Game-Changing Stuff' in New Year

As reported earlier, Shiba Inu Discord admin DaVinci published a New Year post in the “Shibarium Tech” Telegram channel, addressing the Shiba Inu community.

Thanking the SHIB army for their active support throughout 2023, he teased major developments and “game-changing stuff” coming in 2024. One of these things is expected to be a major update on Shibarium that will allow burning SHIB in an automated mode.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Cryptocurrency Scam
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Massive 800 Million XRP Returned to Escrow by Ripple: Details
2024/01/01 14:14
Massive 800 Million XRP Returned to Escrow by Ripple: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 1
2024/01/01 14:14
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP's Main Partner in Japan Highlights XRP Price Progress
2024/01/01 14:14
XRP's Main Partner in Japan Highlights XRP Price Progress
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu: Crucial Warning Unleashed by SHIB Team — Beware
Massive 800 Million XRP Returned to Escrow by Ripple: Details
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 1
Show all
Advertisement
AD