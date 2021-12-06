Shiba Inu, Chainlink Among Top 10 Purchased Tokens as Market Volatility Continues

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats data, Shiba Inu and Chainlink are among the top 20 most-purchased tokens in the last 24 hours. Following the sell-off on Dec.4, market volatility continued on Monday, with the majority of tokens losing value as of press time.

Bitcoin (BTC) and most altcoins had a major price dip on Dec. 4, with massive liquidations seen in derivatives markets. Likewise, market sentiment is presently at ''extreme fear'' as indicated by the crypto fear and greed index.

Courtesy: WhaleStats

Despite this, contrarian investors have used this period to accumulate their favorite tokens, with SHIB and LINK coming up among the top 10 purchased tokens over 24 hours, as indicated by WhaleStats. WhaleStats tracks the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallets, referred to as “whales.”

Shiba Inu also places second among the top 10 holdings, falling behind Ethereum, which came up on top. This might suggest Shiba Inu hodlers have not given up much ground despite market volatility.

Although Shiba Inu and Chainlink remain down 8.27% and 9.58% at their current prices of $0.00003395 and $17.89 respectively, long-term investors' optimism, however, seems to be intact.