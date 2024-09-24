Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,975%, Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns, Bitcoin's Historical Trends Foreshadow Epic Rally in Q4: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu burn rate skyrockets 5,975% as SHIB price jumps

Shiba Inu dog-themed cryptocurrency ended last week with a remarkable surge in its burn rate; according to the Shibburn X handle , on Sunday, Sept. 22, this metric registered a rise by an astonishing 5,975%. Over that period, a total of 1,729,224 SHIB tokens were burned. The increase in burn rate coincides with a rise in SHIB's price, which has climbed 2.74% to $0.0000147; currently, SHIB is changing hands at $0.0000146, up 1.28% over the past 24 hours. This upward trend follows a broader cryptocurrency market rally after the Federal Reserve lowered rates by half a percentage point for the first time in more than four years.

Ripple prepares for stablecoin launch with new burns

XRP enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, which could occur within the next few weeks, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Currently, RLUSD is in beta testing. Until then, Ripple continues burning the token, with recent activities including the burning of 24 RLUSD on the XRP Ledger and 64 RLUSD on the Ethereum blockchain. Ripple's stablecoin aims to operate on both networks, with the potential for future launches on additional blockchains still under consideration. The company seeks to capture a share of the stablecoin market, projected to reach $2.8 trillion by 2028, despite the current overall crypto market cap being just over $2 trillion.

