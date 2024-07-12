Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu 180% Surge in Buys: Reversal Incoming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu saw increase in number of purchases on market, but things are not looking pretty
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 10:52
    Shiba Inu 180% Surge in Buys: Reversal Incoming?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's on-chain data saw a substantial surge in the number of buyers. However, an increase in bids is not a guarantee of price growth but rather a sign of a momentary buying power, and it should not be considered a longer-term signal of strength.

    Advertisement

    Based on recent price movements, Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00001606 on the daily chart. This indicates a slight increase. Despite the noticeable increase in buyers, SHIB has struggled to overcome significant resistance levels.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price has remained below the 200 EMA and the 100 EMA due to the 50 EMA acting as a barrier. The increase in buying activity could indicate a return of interest in SHIB, perhaps as a consequence of speculation on the market or short-term trading strategies. Shiba Inu, however, needs to keep rising above these significant EMA levels in order for the price to increase steadily.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Key Reasons Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike

    Related
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Thu, 07/11/2024 - 19:53
    German Government Has Almost No Bitcoin Left
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While there have been some fluctuations in the trading volume, there has not been a steady upward trend that would indicate a strong bullish reversal. Along with technical indicators, broader market conditions will play a significant role in SHIB's price movement. The overall mood of the cryptocurrency market, which is impacted by regulatory changes and macroeconomic variables, may have an effect on SHIB's performance. 

    SHIB and other altcoins might benefit, for example, from good news regarding institutional interest in cryptocurrencies or regulatory clarity. It is also important to remember that even though the number of purchases has increased, this does not always indicate ongoing demand. But you should exercise caution and use other factors in addition to this metric when making long-term investment decisions. While movement on the chain is a useful source of information, it is not the only factor in determining the asset's overall state.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:08
    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:08
    TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Jul 12, 2024 - 12:08
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai Unveils First Speakers, Featuring Industry Leaders from Tether, Ledger, TON, Animoca Brands and More
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    TRON Founder Justin Sun Breaks Silence on $69,000 Bitcoin Long
    TON Surges 983% in Key Whale Metric as Market Faces Uncertainty
    SHIB Haters Slammed by Top SHIB Executive in Critical Tweet
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD