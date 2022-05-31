SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Can Now Be Used for Payments via This Company: Report

NOWpayments has announced that it is now enabling businesses to accept payments in Shiba Inu via BSC chain

In a recent blog post, NOWPayments has spread the word that it is now helping businesses to accept SHIB wrapped on the BNB Chain (formerly, Binance Smart Chain, BSC) with fees lower and speeds higher than Ethereum. This makes SHIB BSC a cheaper alternative to the original Shiba Inu token.

NOWPayments is now enabling businesses to set up a payment gateway for SHIB BSC.

🔥GREAT NEWS FOR #SHIBARMY🔥



Min payment amount for #ShibaInu is much lower ➡️ $SHIB BSC payments are available NOW!



Wrapped #SHIB:

perfect for small businesses & high speed transactions🐶



Let's learn how to receive #SHIBBSC in our article👇@Shibtoken https://t.co/ACQyKCh7J7 — NOWPayments (@NOWPayments_io) May 31, 2022

However, the company warns that SHIB BSC being less popular than the original SHIB meme coin can raise certain difficulties for businesses, which are, however, quite solvable.

The first one is that SHIB BSC is traded not on as many exchanges as Ethereum-based Shiba Inu. However, NOWPayments offers ways to directly convert SHIBSC into fiat - via NOWPayments, for example.

Besides, installing plugins that are compatible with Shopify, WooCommerce, Zen Cart, etc., will allow receiving payments in wrapped SHIB directly.

As for charities and crypto bloggers, they can add donation widgets to their websites or otherwise buttons or links to accept donations in wrapped Shiba Inu.

Recently, U.Today reported that NOWPayments had announced a brand new partnership with Switchere, a service that helps businesses and merchants accept and withdraw cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to this partnership, numerous companies in the sphere of e-commerce, gambling and mass retail shopping can start accepting the meme coin loved by a large number of crypto users. Buyers will be spending their crypto, while sellers will receive fiat immediately.