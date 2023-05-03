SHIB Whales Grab 33.4 Billion Shiba Inu Within 30 Minutes On the Dip

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 14:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over the past half an hour, whales have acquired nearly 34 billion Shiba Inu
SHIB Whales Grab 33.4 Billion Shiba Inu Within 30 Minutes On the Dip
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the data provided by Etherscan, during the past half-hour, several anonymous wallets have transferred a total of 33.42 billion Shiba Inu meme coins.

Whales buying billions of SHIB on the dip

These transactions likely represent purchases or redistribution of crypto. However, one-third of these 33.4 billion was moved from the Binance exchange, according to Etherscan.

The two largest transactions here carried a similar amount of 11,205,456,164. The second biggest in size was a transfer of more than 7 billion Shiba Inu. The other three moved 1.2 billion SHIB each.

At the moment, the second most popular meme coin SHIB is trading at a discount, one may say, having recently “added” another zero to its price - $0.000009848 per coin. The drop over the past 24 hours constitutes a marginal 1.16%, according to the data shared by CoinMarketCap. Thus, the whales seemed in a rush to acquire the SHIB while it is trading below its usual price.

Still, per the same data source, over the past week, the coin’s price is down by 6.90 percent.

SHIBgrabbedbywhales_shib00qweg234tg423
Image via Etherscan

Related
DOGE Founder Says Solana Is Centralized Database and Solves Nothing

2.2 billion SHIB gone within 24 hours

As covered by U.Today earlier, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community burned a whopping 2,254,093,318 of these meme coins.

Nearly all of that massive amount – 2,005,265,274 was burned (i.e. removed from the circulating supply) in a single transaction by an anonymous wallet, according to the Shibburn crypto tracker.

This massive SHIB burn pushed the burn rate by nearly 31,000% up.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BabyDoge Crypto Card About to Go Live, Here's How Price Reacts
05/03/2023 - 14:37
BabyDoge Crypto Card About to Go Live, Here's How Price Reacts
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image CULT Down 30% Day After Elon Musk Pump as CultDAO-Backed Project Rugpulled
05/03/2023 - 14:14
CULT Down 30% Day After Elon Musk Pump as CultDAO-Backed Project Rugpulled
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Floki (FLOKI) Jumps 12% as It Scores Major Exchange Listing: Details
05/03/2023 - 13:51
Floki (FLOKI) Jumps 12% as It Scores Major Exchange Listing: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide