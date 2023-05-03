SHIB Whales Grab 33.4 Billion Shiba Inu Within 30 Minutes On the Dip

Over the past half an hour, whales have acquired nearly 34 billion Shiba Inu

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the data provided by Etherscan, during the past half-hour, several anonymous wallets have transferred a total of 33.42 billion Shiba Inu meme coins.

Whales buying billions of SHIB on the dip

These transactions likely represent purchases or redistribution of crypto. However, one-third of these 33.4 billion was moved from the Binance exchange, according to Etherscan.

The two largest transactions here carried a similar amount of 11,205,456,164. The second biggest in size was a transfer of more than 7 billion Shiba Inu. The other three moved 1.2 billion SHIB each.

At the moment, the second most popular meme coin SHIB is trading at a discount, one may say, having recently “added” another zero to its price - $0.000009848 per coin. The drop over the past 24 hours constitutes a marginal 1.16%, according to the data shared by CoinMarketCap. Thus, the whales seemed in a rush to acquire the SHIB while it is trading below its usual price.

Still, per the same data source, over the past week, the coin’s price is down by 6.90 percent.

Image via Etherscan

2.2 billion SHIB gone within 24 hours

As covered by U.Today earlier, within the last 24 hours, the SHIB community burned a whopping 2,254,093,318 of these meme coins.

Nearly all of that massive amount – 2,005,265,274 was burned (i.e. removed from the circulating supply) in a single transaction by an anonymous wallet, according to the Shibburn crypto tracker.

This massive SHIB burn pushed the burn rate by nearly 31,000% up.