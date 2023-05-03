BabyDoge Crypto Card About to Go Live, Here's How Price Reacts

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 14:37
Yuri Molchan
BabyDoge's strategic partner has announced upcoming launch of meme coin's virtual card
The official account of Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has tweeted that less than 24 hours remain before the virtual crypto card of BabyDoge goes live, powered by Canadian crypto payments platform FCF Pay.

Despite the big adoption news on the horizon, BabyDoge's price is in the red, trading at $0.000000002642; that is, minus 2.45% over the period of the last 24 hours.

BabyDoge card is coming

Neither BabyDOGE nor FCF Pay specified whether it will be a prepaid virtual card or a gift crypto card. Either way, this step will boost the utility and adoption of popular meme coin BabyDoge.

Earlier this year, the aforementioned crypto payments gateway added SHIB, LEASH and BONE to its prepaid cryptocurrency cards, Visa and Mastercard.

Overall, these prepaid cards are compatible with several blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron and several others. They can be loaded up with BTC, USDT, DAI, SHIB, USDC and other popular cryptocurrencies.

Two influencers warning against meme coins

Several major cryptocurrency influencers have warned their armies of Twitter followers to be careful while investing in meme coins at the moment. One of them is popular crypto trader and YouTuber Christopher Jaszczynski. He just issued a tweet, saying that traders should be careful with meme coins these days.

Prior to that, head of Binance Changpeng Zhao, known to the crypto community as CZ, also warned his followers against getting into certain meme coins.

He provided an explanation that certain people buy Twitter accounts that he follows and begin issuing their own meme cryptocurrencies. He has begun to unfollow those Twitter users but believes that the meme coins they make may not be scams.

