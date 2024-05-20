Advertisement
    SHIB Team Strikes Community With Important Message Coming Through Centuries

    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team representative has issued message of encouragement to meme coin community
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 14:10
    The official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, who calls herself Lucie, has issued an encouraging message to the SHIB community, supporting them on their Shiba Inu path.

    In the meantime, the SHIB price has staged a substantial decline since Sunday morning.

    Important message to SHIB army

    Lucie shared a Shiboshi image with a quotation from the great British political leader Winston Churchill, who died in the early second half of the 20th century. It goes like this: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

    Last week, mysterious Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Nakamoto proudly announced a new development in the SHIB ecosystem. Finally, a new iteration of the ShibaSwap DEX was released (version 1.75), and the vital nuance for the SHIB community here is that this DEX will now be operating on two blockchains – Ethereum and Shibarium, opening a vast range of opportunities on these chains for ShibaSwap users.

    Grok AI issues ShibaSwap breakdown

    Last week, Lucie also tweeted that she had made an experiment as she tested the Grok AI chatbot created by Elon Musk’s xAI and integrated on his X social media giant.

    Grok AI created a report about the official Shibarium DEX, ShibaSwap, for Lucie that would be understandable even to humans. The bridging from Ethereum to Shibarium was similar to “moving from a crowded city to a peaceful suburb with better infrastructure and lower fees.” As a result, Grok stated, all SHIB enthusiasts received “faster transactions and lower costs.”

    It named an important new feature that has just become available on ShibaSwap as it has bridged to Shibarium – creating new Liquidity Pools (LPs). Judging by Lucie’s tweet, Grok uses slightly too many idioms or comparisons to real life concepts and objects, like “opening a new lemonade stand in the neighbourhood,” which makes the text somewhat too bright and difficult for perception. However, Grok’s texts are a lot more fun to read than those provided by ChatGPT.

    Grok then summarized that the improved version of the DEX now provides faster transactions, lower fees, new liquidity pools and “enhanced token discovery” for all Shibarium users. “It's like a breath of fresh air for the $SHIB community,” the AI bot stated.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
