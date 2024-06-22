Advertisement
    SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100

    Vladislav Sopov
    Major meme cryptocurrencies had terrible week, while some celebrity coins are still rocketing
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 15:29
    SHIB Rivals WIF, FLOKI, BONK Among Worst Performing Cryptos in Top 100
    Out of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in the last week, three are meme coin majors. Dogwifhat (WIF), Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) registered double-digit losses, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also in the red.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) loses 25% of its value in just one week

    Solana's (SOL) dominant meme coin, Dogwifhat (WIF), lost almost 25% of its price in the past seven days. After such a dropdown, WIF capitalization dropped below $1.8 billion, and the coin lost its place in the top 50 altcoins.

    WIF price lost 25% in one week
    Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK), two other major meme coins with large communities, also found themselves on the list of the worst sufferers of the ongoing crypto dropdown.

    FLOKI's price dipped by 16.8%, while coin capitalization lost support at $1.65 billion. Bonk's (BONK) market cap is extremely close to dipping below $1.4 billion.

    The two largest meme cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), lost 8.7% and 12.8%, respectively. Dogecoin (DOGE) is one step from being replaced by Toncoin (TON) as the ninth largest crypto.

    During the same period, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) only lost 3% and 1.6%, respectively, while XRP price managed to add 0.8%.

    DADDY vs. MOTHER rivalry enters new phase as Tate-associated coin jumps by 40%

    However, some segments of meme coins are still rocketing. Star-themed meme cryptos associated with internet celebrities have recorded new gains.

    Daddy Tate (DADDY), a small-cap meme coin on Solana (SOL) that is supported by infamous social media influencer Andrew Tate, the "King of Toxic Masculinity," jumped by 40% today in no time after a prolonged price dip.

    Major trackers recall that Daddy Tate (DADDY) has no formal links to Tate or his official representatives. However, the former kickboxer used to promote it on X (formerly Twitter) as an alternative to Iggy Azalea's coin MOTHER.

    Meanwhile, the "celeb coin" of the major Vitalik Buterin critic is down by 42% today.

    About the author
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

