SHIB Rewards: 85 Million SHIB to Be Given to Stakers in Next 4 Months — Shiba Inu Rep

Shiba Inu marketing lead, Lucie, has taken to the Twitter/X platform to address the SHIB army and reveal a way they can earn some SHIB or LEASH tokens.

Within the next several months, according to Lucie, almost 90 million Shiba Inu will be paid out and a few LEASH as well.

Millions of SHIB to be paid out to community

According to Lucie’s tweet, the ShibaPunkz dApp for staking has been updated. As a result, stakers will receive 2 LEASH and an impressive 85,000,000 SHIB coins within the upcoming four months.

ShibaPunkz.art is a dApp where one can stake Shiba Inu-themed NFTs from the ShibaPunkz NFT collection launched on the Shibarium blockchain. The dApp’s official token is called SPUNK, and on this platform stakers can earn SPUNK tokens as rewards. But now, according to Lucie, users will also be able to earn the Shibarium rewards token LEASH and SHIB as well.

WAY TO EARN SOME $LEASH OR $SHIB

if you are #Shibapunkz



STAKING DAPP HAS BEEN UPDATED https://t.co/MZX96866xz



2 $LEASH & 85,000,000 $SHIB



WILL BE DISTRIBUTED IN THE NEXT 4 MONTHS! pic.twitter.com/mMSHS0I2xC — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Shibarium ⛓️ (@LucieSHIB) January 5, 2024

Staking is a popular way within the cryptocurrency industry to earn passive income, when users allow their cryptocurrencies to be locked for a certain period of time and get rewards for that.

SHIB burn rate plunges after “victorious” Friday

Shibburn tracker has shared that things are not going so well with diminishing the circulating amount of SHIB so far. Over the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community has succeeded in disposing of only 2,465,619 SHIB meme coins, thus pushing the overall burn rate 52.62% down.

Among the five burn transactions, the biggest one transferred 1,571,812 SHIB to a dead-end blockchain address. The smallest transfer contained less than one SHIB token. On Friday, the burn rate surged by 2,274%.

SHIB price adds back zero it burned lately

Since Wednesday, the second largest meme-based cryptocurrency SHIB has lost more than 11% of its market value. On Wednesday, its 14% fall was attributed to the crash Bitcoin faced after Matrixport issued an article that laid out why the SEC is likely to reject all the multiple Bitcoin spot ETF filings it has been considering.

SHIB attempted to print a rise and surged by 10% on Friday. However, a slump of 6% followed, taking the price back to the low where it started on Wednesday.