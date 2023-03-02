SHIB Price Analysis for March 2

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have returned to the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of most of the other coins, going down by 3.52%.

Despite sellers' pressure, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the recently formed support level at $0.00001183. If the bar closes above it, bulls have a chance to bounce back to the $0.000012 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the price is approaching the support at $0.00001170. That level plays a key role for bulls in terms of a possible rise. If they lose it, the accumulated energy can be enough for a downward move to the $0.000011 zone.

From the midterm point of view, SHIB is about to close below the previous candle low at $0.00001198. If that happens, the decline may continue to the test of the $0.000010 mark.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001190 at press time.