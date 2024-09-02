    Original U.Today article

    BNB and TON Prediction for September 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of Toncoin (TON) follow rise of Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 16:05
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week and new month have started negatively for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.4% over the last day.

    On the daily chart, the rate of BNB has once again bounced off the vital area of $500. However, it is in the middle of a wide channel, between the support of $454.80 and the resistance of $603. 

    As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $520-$540 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $521.60 at press time.

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 1.73% since yesterday.

    From the technical point of view, one should pay attention to the area of $5. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing decline to the $4.721 level.

    TON is trading at $5.149 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

