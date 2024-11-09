    6.47 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Will Shiba Inu Price React to Surge?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu surged for three days in row, nearing $0.00002
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 16:10
    6.47 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Will Shiba Inu Price React to Surge?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently seen an increase in large transaction volumes, with a total of 6.47 trillion SHIB tokens or $123.18 million being transacted in the last 24 hours.

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, this represents a 150.47% increase in large transactions, indicating increased activity among large SHIB holders otherwise referred to as whales.

    Despite the increased whale activity, SHIB's price has reacted modestly. At the time of writing, SHIB is up 1.60% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000193, indicating a slight positive response to the surge in large transactions. Weekly, SHIB is up 11%, reflecting the broader bullish momentum in the crypto market.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Labs in Academia, New Data Shows Diversity
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,323% as Price Tackles Key Resistance
    Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Crucial Bull Run Phase: Prediction by Investor Ari Paul
    Charles Hoskinson Breaks Silence With Foundational Model of Cardano Blockchain

    Related
    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?
    Sat, 11/09/2024 - 14:26
    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) topped $77,000 for the first time on Friday, sparking a rally in the cryptocurrency market in response to the Federal Reserve's rate cut.

    Shiba Inu surged for three days in a row beginning Nov. 5 before bulls entered into consolidation. Eyes are on where Shiba Inu price trends next.

    What's next for Shiba Inu price?

    On Nov. 6, Shiba Inu came close to the overhead resistance of $0.000020, but the bulls were unable to clear it.

    An encouraging sign is that the bulls have not given up ground to the bears. This might increase the chances of an upside breakout. A close over $0.000020 would complete a bullish inverted H&S pattern, which might propel Shiba Inu to $0.000026 and then $0.000029.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 7,429% in Whale Netflows, Bullish?
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 14:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 7,429% in Whale Netflows, Bullish?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu has consolidated in a range of $0.00001832 to $0.00001977 in the previous three days after attempting a breakout past $0.00001987 on Nov. 6, while remaining above its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.00001766 and $0.00001829, respectively.

    Bears might need to push the SHIB price below the daily moving averages to weaken the bullish momentum, which might cause SHIB to fall under $0.000016, which is predicted to attract buyers.

    In positive news, the Shiba Inu ecosystem has proposed establishing a Strategic Hub for Innovation and Blockchain (S.H.I.B.) in a U.S. city, to transform it into a global center for blockchain technology and sustainable development.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 15:55
    $1.47 Billion XRP in Day: XRP Price Makes Epic Reversal
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 15:40
    Ripple Labs in Academia, New Data Shows Diversity
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    6.47 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Will Shiba Inu Price React to Surge?
    $1.47 Billion XRP in Day: XRP Price Makes Epic Reversal
    Ripple Labs in Academia, New Data Shows Diversity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD